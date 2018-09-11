© Samsung Electronics Production | September 11, 2018
Samsung opens a new AI centre in New York
South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) research centre in New York City, focusing on robotics.
Located in the heart of Chelsea, the New York AI centre will be led by Daniel D. Lee, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research and a global authority in AI robotics, who joined Samsung Electronics last June.
With cooperation from a leading authority in neuroscience-based AI technologies, H. Sebastian Seung, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research, the New York AI Centre will spearhead the advanced AI research in robotics. As the Chief Research Scientist of Samsung Electronics, Seung will also advise Samsung on advanced AI research in developing future business growth opportunities.
“What we need now is to focus on creating new values that make people’s lives easier and more convenient by harnessing the power of AI in Samsung’s products and services,” said Hyun-suk Kim, President and Head of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D arm of Samsung Electronics’ device business. “To do this, our Global AI Centers, including the New York AI Center, must play a pivotal role.”
Samsung has previously announced plans to expand its advanced AI research capabilities to employ about 1'000 specialists by 2020. This will be Samsung’s sixth AI centre around the world, and it will work in partnership with Samsung’s other AI research facilities. The additional AI centres are located in Korea, the U.K., Canada, Russia, and Silicon Valley, the U.S.
“We are excited to open a new Samsung AI center in New York, which will specialize in robotics research,” said Daniel D. Lee. “New York is one of the world’s great cities, and with this new facility we will be able to leverage the tremendous talent in the area. We also look forward to collaborating with top universities and academic centers in the region.”
The facility is located at 123 West 18th St, New York. The facility’s opening ceremony was held on September 7th in New York City, with about 100 guests in attendance including President Kim; Seunghwan Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research; Geunbae Lee, Head of Samsung AI Center in Seoul; Professor Daniel P. Huttenlocher, the Dean of Cornell Tech; and Professor David Tank, Director of Princeton Neuroscience Institute.”
“The field of AI has made revolutionary progress by finally embracing neural networks,” said H. Sebastian Seung. “This is just the beginning of a new era of innovation in AI, and we at the Samsung AI research center in New York are proud to be part of this exciting quest.”
The global AI Centers will contribute to Samsung’s AI research with their unique regional strengths, and Samsung is expected to expand its AI centers to other technology and talent-rich areas to cement its place as a leader of AI research in the industry.
With cooperation from a leading authority in neuroscience-based AI technologies, H. Sebastian Seung, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research, the New York AI Centre will spearhead the advanced AI research in robotics. As the Chief Research Scientist of Samsung Electronics, Seung will also advise Samsung on advanced AI research in developing future business growth opportunities.
“What we need now is to focus on creating new values that make people’s lives easier and more convenient by harnessing the power of AI in Samsung’s products and services,” said Hyun-suk Kim, President and Head of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D arm of Samsung Electronics’ device business. “To do this, our Global AI Centers, including the New York AI Center, must play a pivotal role.”
Samsung has previously announced plans to expand its advanced AI research capabilities to employ about 1'000 specialists by 2020. This will be Samsung’s sixth AI centre around the world, and it will work in partnership with Samsung’s other AI research facilities. The additional AI centres are located in Korea, the U.K., Canada, Russia, and Silicon Valley, the U.S.
“We are excited to open a new Samsung AI center in New York, which will specialize in robotics research,” said Daniel D. Lee. “New York is one of the world’s great cities, and with this new facility we will be able to leverage the tremendous talent in the area. We also look forward to collaborating with top universities and academic centers in the region.”
The facility is located at 123 West 18th St, New York. The facility’s opening ceremony was held on September 7th in New York City, with about 100 guests in attendance including President Kim; Seunghwan Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research; Geunbae Lee, Head of Samsung AI Center in Seoul; Professor Daniel P. Huttenlocher, the Dean of Cornell Tech; and Professor David Tank, Director of Princeton Neuroscience Institute.”
“The field of AI has made revolutionary progress by finally embracing neural networks,” said H. Sebastian Seung. “This is just the beginning of a new era of innovation in AI, and we at the Samsung AI research center in New York are proud to be part of this exciting quest.”
The global AI Centers will contribute to Samsung’s AI research with their unique regional strengths, and Samsung is expected to expand its AI centers to other technology and talent-rich areas to cement its place as a leader of AI research in the industry.
Samsung opens a new AI centre in New York South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) research...
Nemaska Lithium signs 5-year supply agreement with Northvolt Canadian Nemaska Lithium announces that it has signed an agreement regarding the supply...
German battery manufacturer to set up manufacturing in Australia Germany’s sonnen, a manufacturer of smart residential solar storage...
Sponsored content by Electrolube, WentworthHow to Protect LEDs in Challenging Environments The increasing variety and complexity of applications is creating new challenges in terms of protective materials and users require the highest level of performance available. In short, protective materials must ensure that the LED can...
Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson extends contract Volvo Cars has extended the contract of chief executive and president Håkan Samuelsson by...
Syrma Technology opens new Indian facility US and Chennai based EMS provider, Syrma Technology, announces that the company is...
IPC assesses growth potential for the North American EMS industry The North American electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has an USD 81 billion...
Trump to Apple: ’Make your products in the United States’ The President took to twitter on Saturday to tell the Cupertino company that if it wants to...
Senvion names new Chief Executive Officer The manufacturer of wind turbines has appointed Yves Rannou as Chief Executive...
He’s back: making Apple products better than Apple We have seen Scott Allen from Strange Parts first build his own iPhone, then bringing back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7 to then upgrade the internal memory by about 800%. I felt that he had taken it as far as he could – I was...
Universal Robots eyes large automation market potential in Vietnam The company says it is optimistic on expanding its presence in Vietnam in line with...
ACR Electronics beefs up its manufacturing capabilities Reinforcing its commitment to design and manufacture its own life-saving distress beacons and...
JUKI Automation Systems names new president Things are on the move at JUKI Automation Systems. As every activity brings about change...
China’s semi fab capacity to reach 20% worldwide share in 2020 The China IC Ecosystem Report, a comprehensive report for the IC manufacturing supply chain...
Prism Electronics announces re-accreditation of... Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturing services provider, Prism...
Auto startup Borgward makes an American push Automotive startup, Borgward Group, has officially launched its new U.S. headquarters and...
Danish robot company adds six distributors across the Americas Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), a supplier of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has added six...
Global Invacom acquires Skyware Technologies Global Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment...
TIBCO and Jabil team up to deliver industrial IoT solutions TIBCO Software Inc., which focuses on integration, API management, and analytics...
Global semi sales increase 17.4% year-to-year in July Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 39.5 billion for the month of July...
Exide enters the lithium-ion batteries industry Indian manufacturer of batteries, Exide Industries, and energy storage solution...
Contract win of $500 million for Lockheed Martin The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to more than...
NXP acquires OmniPhy to accelerate autonomous driving The global supplier of automotive semiconductors has acquired OmniPhy, a provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments