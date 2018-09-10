© Syrma Technology

Syrma Technology opens new Indian facility

US and Chennai based EMS provider, Syrma Technology, announces that the company is opening its fifth production facility in Bawal, located within India’s Delhi-Mumbai corridor.

This new commitment of over USD 10 million over next three years is designed to fortify Syrma’s market position among high-growth domestic electronics markets within India, including automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, and health tech verticals.



The new Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor facility will focus primarily on serving OEM customers within India and its domestic electronics market, where consumer demand currently outpaces the rest of the world—projected to grow beyond USD 230 billion by 2020.



“With the launch of our new facility, Syrma will be positioned to gain a stronger foothold among domestic electronics manufacturing in India, for India,” says Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma Technology CEO, in a press release. “As more and more domestic tech-savvy customers crave world-class and smart products, we’re excited about bringing our legacy of innovation and quality to more consumers in our home country.”



Syrma’s newest facility significantly expands the company’s dynamic electronics capacities while creating more jobs.