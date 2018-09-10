© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | September 10, 2018
IPC assesses growth potential for the North American EMS industry
The North American electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has an USD 81 billion served available market with great potential for further growth, according to IPC.
An analysis of the market indicates that the North American EMS industry has penetrated only about 28 percent of the total available market based on what OEMs in the region could outsource. Forecasts contributed by New Venture Research predict steady growth for the EMS industry through 2022, both globally and in North America.
The rate of sales growth for the participants in IPC’s North American EMS Statistical Program has increased every year since 2014, reaching 10.5 percent year-over-year in 2017. EMS order backlogs as percentages of sales have also grown steadily over the past five years. The largest vertical market for the program participants in 2017 was industrial electronics, which captured 37 percent of their aggregate sales. Interestingly the smallest companies reported the highest profit margins, EBITDA and return on value added.
For more information visit IPC.
