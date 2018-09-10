© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Senvion names new Chief Executive Officer

The manufacturer of wind turbines has appointed Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer effective March 2019, at the latest. Rannou will take over from acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Manav Sharma, who will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Rannou is a seasoned leader who brings with him over 20 years of global senior executive experience in the renewable energy industry at GE and Alstom. He was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Renewable Energy's Hydro division, a position he held since November 2015. Prior to his time at GE Renewable Energy, he worked for 18 years at French-multinational Alstom, until its acquisition by GE in 2015.



Steven Holliday, Chairman of Senvion's Supervisory Board, said in a press release that: "We are delighted to announce Yves' appointment as CEO given his deep experience working in renewables. Yves is a proven executive whose skills and expertise ideally complement the existing management team. We are confident that he is the right leader to execute Senvion's growth strategy and position the business for future success."



Commenting on his new role, Rannou, added: "I am thrilled and honoured to be joining Senvion at a truly exciting time for the wind industry. Senvion has a long and successful track record as a major contributor to the energy transition. Senvion's value proposition, its customers and suppliers, and most importantly our team are great assets for further international expansion, sustainable growth and value creation for our partners. I look forward to work together with Senvion's more than 4,000 talented employees to provide clean solutions for our planet."