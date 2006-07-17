Rohm & Haas, Dow Corning<br>to renew Joint Developement

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, Microelectronic Technologies and Dow Corning Corporation renews their Joint Development Agreement to create novel spin-on silicon hardmask anti-reflective coating products targeted at sub-65nm node flash, DRAM and logic integrated circuit devices.

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials and Dow Corning originally embarked on this joint effort two years ago. Since then this collaboration has produced its first commercial spin-on hardmask material, which is being implemented in high-volume flash memory production at customers in Asia. Advanced hardmask anti-reflective coatings require high silicon content to increase etch selectivity; Dow Corning is consequently supplying resins that provide that high silicon content when incorporated into Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials' hardmask anti-reflective coating products.