© evertiq Electronics Production | September 06, 2018
Prism Electronics announces re-accreditation of standards
Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturing services provider, Prism Electronics, says that it has achieved ongoing accreditation of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 for their quality and environmental working policies and practices.
“In being one of the first UK contract manufacturers to adopt ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 as far back as April 2017 we had clearly demonstrated our commitment to quality and environmental management systems. Now, by further achieving a seamless re-accreditation of these latest standards we have now also demonstrated our ability to achieve, adhere and in many areas exceed the requirements of the standards,” says the Head of Business Development at Prism Electronics, Dave Dawson, in an update.
Richard Walton, Technical Director / Quality Manager at Prism adds; “Involvement of people across the organization enabled smooth adoption of the standards with a clear message that we take a leading and proactive approach to quality and environmental management while reaping the many benefits that the new standards bring.”
