© Borgward Electronics Production | September 06, 2018
Auto startup Borgward makes an American push
Automotive startup, Borgward Group, has officially launched its new U.S. headquarters and R&D centre in Sunnyvale, California.
The US R&D centre is a key milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, which includes selling both traditional and electric vehicles (EVs) across nearly 20 countries in Europe, China, South East Asia, Africa and South America. Borgward launched its most recent BXi7 fully-electric SUV and its GT BX6 SUV in May 2018, and has two new models set to launch in 2019. The company plans to enter the US market in the next three years.
"Our U.S. R&D center provides a crucial gateway for the brand's entry into the North American market in 2021," says Jason Yang, president and CEO, Borgward Group, in a press release. "This expansion also highlights the speed and scale of our development model in having high-quality, high-value production cars available globally, and leveraging the venerable Borgward brand, which has a rich legacy of safety."
The company also claims to be taking a different approach to safety than other EV/AD automakers whose strategies rely mainly on sensors and field testing. By contrast, Borgward's platform will serve as a crucial addition in leveraging AI technology that predicts risky behaviours and integrates learnings back into product development, in order to avoid collisions.
The platform is currently in prototype, with three risk features – automatic honking, advanced risky behaviour identification and labelling, and marking of high-risk physical areas – to be incorporated into Borgward production cars within three years.
"No autonomous automaker has been able to deliver a safe and reliable product. This is in part because the industry's reliance on real road testing cannot generate enough data to predict human error or other risks at a rate sufficient enough to ensure a reliable response," said Dr. Zhou (Joe) Xing, director of artificial intelligence for autonomous driving, Borgward Group, and the creator of this technology.
"Our U.S. R&D center provides a crucial gateway for the brand's entry into the North American market in 2021," says Jason Yang, president and CEO, Borgward Group, in a press release. "This expansion also highlights the speed and scale of our development model in having high-quality, high-value production cars available globally, and leveraging the venerable Borgward brand, which has a rich legacy of safety."
The company also claims to be taking a different approach to safety than other EV/AD automakers whose strategies rely mainly on sensors and field testing. By contrast, Borgward's platform will serve as a crucial addition in leveraging AI technology that predicts risky behaviours and integrates learnings back into product development, in order to avoid collisions.
The platform is currently in prototype, with three risk features – automatic honking, advanced risky behaviour identification and labelling, and marking of high-risk physical areas – to be incorporated into Borgward production cars within three years.
"No autonomous automaker has been able to deliver a safe and reliable product. This is in part because the industry's reliance on real road testing cannot generate enough data to predict human error or other risks at a rate sufficient enough to ensure a reliable response," said Dr. Zhou (Joe) Xing, director of artificial intelligence for autonomous driving, Borgward Group, and the creator of this technology.
Prism Electronics announces re-accreditation of... Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturing services provider, Prism...
Auto startup Borgward makes an American push Automotive startup, Borgward Group, has officially launched its new U.S. headquarters and...
Danish robot company adds six distributors across the Americas Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), a supplier of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has added six...
Global Invacom acquires Skyware Technologies Global Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment...
TIBCO and Jabil team up to deliver industrial IoT solutions TIBCO Software Inc., which focuses on integration, API management, and analytics...
Global semi sales increase 17.4% year-to-year in July Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 39.5 billion for the month of July...
Exide enters the lithium-ion batteries industry Indian manufacturer of batteries, Exide Industries, and energy storage solution...
Contract win of $500 million for Lockheed Martin The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to more than...
NXP acquires OmniPhy to accelerate autonomous driving The global supplier of automotive semiconductors has acquired OmniPhy, a provider of...
Benchmark earns the MedAccred PCBA accreditation High-quality safety and compliance measures in medical device industry earns the...
Southwire acquires ProBuilt Professional Lighting Southwire is pleased to announce the acquisition of ProBuilt Professional Lighting...
GreyOrange expands footprint – opens US headquarters GreyOrange, a provider of AI-powered robotics systems for flexible automation in...
H&D Wireless receives Norwegian add-on order Swedish IoT company, H&D Wireless, has received add-on order of the new SPB228...
Beckermus beefs up its active alignment department Israeli assembly service provider, Beckermus, is responding to the challenges of constant reduction...
ICAPE and DIVSYS to merge business operations The two companies have recently disclosed a long-time planned union of their business operations creating a global PCB services solution provider.
Harju Elekter expands production capacity in Lithuania Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary RIFAS UAB concluded a contract with construction...
ÅF acquires Profil-Bau Industrial Oy With the acquisition, ÅF gains a solid base for further expansion within industrial engineering in...
Jenoptik acquires optical 2D and 3D inspection systems specialists Jenoptik announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares in both sister companies OTTO...
BMZ Group supply Eurabus with bus battery systems worth €200M It truly looks like the future belongs to electric mobility. And in the near future, special...
CEO Bob Eulau to leave Sanmina US-based EMS provider, Sanmina, is announcing that its CEO, Bob Eulau, has resigned...
In-display fingerprint sensors on the rise Samsung will launch models with in-display fingerprint sensors, following Vivo, Huawei...
Smart Eye and Geely team up to make semi-autonomous cars Chinese Geely Auto Group will work with Swedish Smart Eye on the development of a new range of high-end safety systems using Smart Eye’s AI-powered driver monitoring (DMS) technology.
Danish robot equipment company OnRobot acquires Purple Robotics Purple Robotics, which has just developed a vacuum gripper within just one year – the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments