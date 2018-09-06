© Global Invacom

Global Invacom acquires Skyware Technologies

Global Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment, says that it has acquired certain assets together with the associated IP, R&D team and inventory from a number of companies across the Skyware Technologies Group.

The acquisition is for an initial cash consideration of USD 3.1 million, with a further USD 0.3 million to be provided as product, and a maximum additional USD 0.5 million payable on delivery of revenue related earn-out targets. The consideration will be funded from existing cash resources on a debt-free basis, Global Invacom states ina press release.



Skyware Technologies designs and manufactures integrated transmitter/receivers for data over satellite (DOS) applications. The Group already has a strong position in DOS antennas and this acquisition will allow the Group to offer its customers the total DOS terminal solution.



Trevor Gordon, Managing Director and Senior Vice-President of Skyware Technologies, will remain with the business post acquisition, along with the UK research and development team, based in Stockport.



“We are delighted to announce the asset acquisition of Skyware Technologies, which we believe will enable us to provide a complete antenna and electronics product set to customers across the data over satellite market," says Tony Taylor, Executive Chairman of Global Invacom, in the press release. "There is a significant opportunity across this market, driven by the demand for connectivity in developing countries and rural communities and where fibre or cable is not a viable solution, satellite broadband is now a highly attractive alternative.”



Skyware Technologies Group is made up by Skyware Technologies (Ireland) Ltd, Skyware Technologies (UK) Ltd, Skyware Radio Systems GmbH and Skyware Technologies Asia Inc.