PKC sets up Russian operation

Finland based EMS, and Cable Hernesses provider PKC Group Oyj has decided to establish a new wiring harness factory in Pskov, Russia, near the Estonian border.

The new factory fulfils the increased production capacity need. The factory's purpose is to serve Central European and Russian markets.



The new subsidiary, OOO PKC Group Pskov, will operate in leased premises. The objective is to start manufacturing at the end of 2006. The total capital expenditure by the end of 2007 is estimated to be about two to three million euros.