© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

NXP acquires OmniPhy to accelerate autonomous driving

The global supplier of automotive semiconductors has acquired OmniPhy, a provider of automotive Ethernet subsystem technology.

The combination of NXP Semiconductor’s portfolio and OmniPhy’s high-speed technology will allow NXP to offer the next-generation of data transfer solutions to carmakers, according to NXP themselves.



“Our heritage in vehicle networks is rich and with our leadership positions in CAN, LIN, and FlexRay, we hold a unique viewpoint on automotive networks,” said Alexander E. Tan, vice president and general manager of Automotive Ethernet Solutions, NXP. “The team and technology from OmniPhy give us the missing piece in an extensive high-bandwidth networking portfolio.”



Current plans for next-generation vehicles call for eight or more cameras, high definition radar, lidar and V2X capability, all of which generate steep data challenges for current car networks. These requirements, combined with the modern vehicle’s need to offload data to enable the new business opportunities of the connected car, will soon make terabyte levels of data processing commonplace.



NXP and OmniPhy’s technology synergies will center on 1.25-28Gbps PHY designs and 10-, 100- and 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet in advanced processes.



“We are very excited to join NXP – a leader in automotive electronics, for a front-row seat to the autonomous driving revolution, one that will deliver profound change to the way people live,” said Ritesh Saraf, CEO of OmniPhy. “The combination of our teams and technology will accelerate and advance the delivery of automotive Ethernet solutions providing our customers with high quality and world-class automotive Ethernet innovation.”