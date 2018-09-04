© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

H&D Wireless receives Norwegian add-on order

Swedish IoT company, H&D Wireless, has received add-on order of the new SPB228 Wi-Fi/BT module with a value of USD 41,000.

The order is from No Isolation in Norway for their AV1/2, a telepresence robot for patients with long-term illness and KOMP, a communication device for seniors and their families. Product production started this summer 2018.



“We are very happy to have received this add-on order for SPB228. The module was released to market during January 2018 and we have today already twenty-five (25) design-in’s, where No-Isolation was the first to production”, said Pär Bergsten, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless. “Now they order more to meet their demand based on the large interest demonstrated in the market for this product”.



“We are very excited to partner up with H&D Wireless. When developing new technology for specific and vulnerable groups of people, it is vital to have collaboration partners that understand the mission and pressure. With H&D Wireless as our partner, we can bring even more people out of loneliness”. said Karen Dolva CEO & co-founder of No Isolation.



AV1/2, No Isolation next generation, telepresence robot is created to help children and young adults with long-term illness participate in their everyday life and KOMP, is a communication device developed for seniors and their families.