Beckermus beefs up its active alignment department

Israeli assembly service provider, Beckermus, is responding to the challenges of constant reduction in chip sizes and placement accuracy demands with the addition of a ficontec CL1500 machine to its arsenal.

Innovative medical devices, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, cloud based organizations, 5G communication networks and more high-end industries are basing their products on microelectronics and micro-optical components. Within these industries, the continuing miniaturization and the high demands on placement accuracy are some of the more dominant challenges.



To be able to face these challenges head-on, Beckermus Technologies has buildt an Active Alignment department, the company announces in a press release.



The most recent addition to Beckermus’ facilities is a ficontec CL1500 machine. The machine’s built-in advanced capabilities were extended to accommodate the company’s needs as a service company.



The CL1500 was adjusted to easily apply to multiple types of micro assembly requirements. This way Beckermus are able to instantaneously move from building the very first prototype to one company to a high volume production of a completely different product to another firm.