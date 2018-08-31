© Nano Dimension PCB | August 31, 2018
Nano Dimension establishes Hong Kong subsidiary
As part of the company’s continuing growth and worldwide expansion, additive electronics provider Nano Dimension, is expanding its Asia Pacific market coverage, through its newly established subsidiary, Nano Dimension (HK) Limited, by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Guohui Investment.
This development complements other recent Nano Dimension milestones in the region, including the establishment of its regional headquarters in Hong Kong, the appointment of an additional reseller, and sales of its recently launched DragonFly Pro 3D Printer. The reseller, a leading Chinese state-owned enterprise and Global Fortune 500 electronics company, will be focusing on the government sector, and is purchasing a DragonFly Pro 3D printer.
This new agreement also enhances the company’s regional coverage which currently includes China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore. Nano Dimension and Shandong Guohui anticipate that their new cooperation will result in joint scientific work between Israel and APAC, in addition to bringing high-end Israeli talent to Shandong.
“Nano Dimension continues to deliver results in its two largest target markets - the United States and Asia Pacific,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “As we expand our coverage in these key regions, we are witnessing increased interest in our DragonFly Pro 3D Printer, growing collaboration with our strategic partners, and positive feedback from our existing partners. Our Shandong cooperation will contribute to our ongoing marketing activities and will assist us in expanding our reach in China, while our new APAC headquarters and additional printer sales are the latest milestones in our long-term strategy.”
This new agreement also enhances the company’s regional coverage which currently includes China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore. Nano Dimension and Shandong Guohui anticipate that their new cooperation will result in joint scientific work between Israel and APAC, in addition to bringing high-end Israeli talent to Shandong.
“Nano Dimension continues to deliver results in its two largest target markets - the United States and Asia Pacific,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “As we expand our coverage in these key regions, we are witnessing increased interest in our DragonFly Pro 3D Printer, growing collaboration with our strategic partners, and positive feedback from our existing partners. Our Shandong cooperation will contribute to our ongoing marketing activities and will assist us in expanding our reach in China, while our new APAC headquarters and additional printer sales are the latest milestones in our long-term strategy.”
CEO Bob Eulau to leave Sanmina US-based EMS provider, Sanmina, is announcing that its CEO, Bob Eulau, has resigned...
In-display fingerprint sensors on the rise Samsung will launch models with in-display fingerprint sensors, following Vivo, Huawei...
Smart Eye and Geely team up to make semi-autonomous cars Chinese Geely Auto Group will work with Swedish Smart Eye on the development of a new range of high-end safety systems using Smart Eye’s AI-powered driver monitoring (DMS) technology.
Danish robot equipment company OnRobot acquires Purple Robotics Purple Robotics, which has just developed a vacuum gripper within just one year – the...
Nano Dimension establishes Hong Kong subsidiary As part of the company’s continuing growth and worldwide expansion, additive...
Nordson ASYMTEK receives ISO 9001:2015 certification Nordson ASYMTEK announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality...
Hella starts shipping from its Kaunas plant Just 10 months after announcing its intentions to construct a new electronics plant in Kaunas...
Isola to sell its Arizona facility The material sciences company says that it has reached an agreement to sell its Chandler...
German LiDAR start-up Blickfeld increases seed funding to $ 10 million Munich-based LiDAR start-up Blickfeld say it has increased its seed funding to USD 10 million...
Intensified competition among smartphone companies TrendForce expects global production volume of smartphone to grow by 6% QoQ...
Innovative Circuits beefs up its machine park with Schmid In a move to increase its production capacity, Atlanta-based Innovative...
Geely to build new plant to make a quarter of a million cars The Chinese carmaker is reportedly building a new plant – capable of producing 250’000...
Uniti snags electric car expert from Jaguar Uniti Sweden has hired electric car expert Sally Povolotsky to lead the continued development...
FLIR completes investment in CVEDIA FLIR Systems has made a strategic investment in CVEDIA, a developer of machine learning...
Foxconn signs USD 100M partnership agreement with UW–Madison The Foxconn Group has signed a USD 100 million investment agreement with the University...
Top-15 1H18 semi suppliers – Samsung extends its lead The top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1H18 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S., three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Taiwan...
AISIN and Denso team up to develop electrification driving modules Aisin Seiki and Denso Corporation says that they have reached a basic agreement to...
Toyota and Uber extend collaboration to automated vehicle tech Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Uber have agreed to expand their collaboration with...
North American PCB industry keeps recording growth Year-over-year growth continued for the American PBC industry in regards to sales and orders. The...
Yamaha Motor IM expands US operations Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s Intelligent Machine (IM) Division has outgrown its current...
Nano Dimension sells two 3D printers to US Armed Forces Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D...
Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research Nokia announces that the company has signed a EUR 500 million loan with the European...
GomSpace is moving towards series production A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments