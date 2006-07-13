CoFluent expands sales in the US and Israel

French CoFluent hires sales representatives in the US and Israel and plans to open an office in California.



Leveraging on a recent deal with a US semiconductor company, CoFluent Design took the first steps to establish a direct presence in the US market. The company signed an agreement with EDA Sales, Inc. to more efficiently reach and serve US-based targeted major accounts. CoFluent also plans to open an office in California in the coming months.



CoFluent also entered an agreement with Corem Technologies to serve the dynamic

Israeli market.



"CoFluent already works with or targets large multinational electronics and semiconductor companies that have R&D facilities in Israel " said François Englebert, Director of Worldwide Sales of CoFluent Design.