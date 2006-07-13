Obducat starts joint activities with Thomson

Obducat AB has received an order from Thomson relating to manufacturing of a test stamper to be used for development of a new optical media format. The order is a first step towards the creation a joint development program in which both Obducat's EBR technology as well as NIL technology will be of interest.

It is the need for higher storage capacities that drives the development of new optical media formats. Obducat's EBR technology has certain capabilities that are needed in the development of next generation optical media format and the NIL technology is also being considered as a manufacturing technology for media itself.



Patrik Lundström, CEO Obducat, comments: "We are very proud over the fact that a technology leader like Thomson choose Obducat as supplier of key technology components. Thomson's Services division, operating under the Technicolor brand, is the largest replicator of pre-recorded optical media."