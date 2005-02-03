Hitachi to take over Fujitsu´s PDP business

After an expected loss of about $116 million in the display business(dominated by PDP business) for the fiscal year ending March. Fujitsu exits their PDP(plasma display panel) business and lays over most of its assets to display partner Hitachi.

In the next two years, Hitachi intends to reach market shares of 15% with their PDP TV business. Hitachi and Fuji has a 50-50 joint venture, FHP. Fujitsu will now transfer 30.1 percent of its shares in FHP to Hitachi. All the plasma display related patents will also be transfered.