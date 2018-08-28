© Yamaha Motor Electronics Production | August 28, 2018
Yamaha Motor IM expands US operations
Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s Intelligent Machine (IM) Division has outgrown its current Kennesaw facility and is moving to a larger one in nearby Marietta, Georgia, this fall.
The new facility is a complete replacement of the current headquarters and will offer the ability for the company to double the number of employees – while increasing available space for equipment, service, and support operations.
“This expansion supports our expanding full line coverage, which includes Stencil Printers, Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Dispense, Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI), In-line 3D X-Ray, and our 3 brands of Mounters: iPulse, YSM and SIGMA Series Machines, covering all speeds and complexity of production. Yamaha is the only SMT vendor with the full line solution,” says Tom Simpson, Operations Manager, in a press release.
The new facility will expand Yamaha’s room to provide training services, increase storage space availability and spare parts inventory.
“Given that we’ve also added factory automated material delivery systems and computer-controlled component storage to our lineup, it’s imperative that we expand,” Tom explains. “With our office space requirement growing by more than 230% and our main demo and show room growing by 150%, plus the addition of a new training and refurbishment lab, we are multi-tasking on a whole new level.”
