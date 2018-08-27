© R&M

R&M opens new fiber optic production facility in India

Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems, R&M, says that it has inaugurated its new production hub in a facility in Bangalore.

This manufacturing facility is built under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, a step towards the government’s vision to create sustainable competitiveness and prosperity. The new facility is dedicated to production and warehousing of Fiber Optic solutions for data centers and FTTx applications.



“Since we have established our operations in India, we have made significant investments. Opening the production facility is another milestone in deepening our commitment to India. Today’s announcement reaffirms R&M’s long-term commitment to India, a strategic location for digitization, innovation and technology,” Michel Riva, CEO at, R&M AG says in a press release.



“The new building will support our organization in continuing our growth strategy in India as well as in the whole APAC region significantly. The new plant in Bangalore will also play a cornerstone within our international production network to increase the overall flexibility and competiveness of R&M worldwide,” Riva continues.