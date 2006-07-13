Hitachi to build a plant in Czech

Hitachi plans to build a plant to produce TV-sets near Zatec in Czech Republic. The company plans to employ 2,000 people at the plant.

The councillors of the Ustecky area have approved the sale of 40 hectares of land to Hitachi for EUR 1.97 million. The Ustecky region also recently sold 23 hectares of land to the Japanese company IPS Alpha (an alliance of Hitachi). IPS Alpha will also invest in a plant for LCD display production. This plant will also employ up to 2,000 people.