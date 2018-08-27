© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

MAG Aerospace acquires Ausley Associates

This acquisition adds over 200 system engineering, program management, and logistics professionals to MAG's team of UAS and aviation experts, expanding their service offerings to the U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in Patuxent River, MD (PAX River).

Ausley provides to its customers advanced procurement and program development, as well as unmanned aviation systems lifecycle and configuration management to the NAVAIR community. With technical expertise in engineering and systems analysis, Ausley's experience across multiple Navy and joint platforms such as 5th-generation fighter programs (F-35), unmanned groups 1–5 and advanced programs have resulted in smart, cost-effective answers for their customers.



"Ausley is a towering name in the NAVAIR industry which has earned itself respect through 20+ years of rigorous work and proven methodology," says Joe Fluet, MAG CEO, in a press release. "Ausley's addition gives MAG the capability to further its services to the Navy and associated aviation customers. We are proud to have Ausley join MAG's team, bringing together two groups of dedicated and experienced professionals making the world smaller and safer."