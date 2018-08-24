© Pektron

Pektron to build new tech centre

UK-based electronics manufacturer, Pektron, says it has been granted planning permission for a brand new technical centre on the site of its original manufacturing facility built in Derby in the 1960’s.

At over 25'000 square feet, the new building will be set over 4 floors which will house specialist vehicle testing bays, Pektron’s electronics engineering teams and other electronics development facilities, the company writes in a press release.



“Our existing facility on Alfreton Road was originally built in the late 1960’s and we have reached a stage where the business has out-grown the building. We are going to create a brand new facility which can accommodate the very latest technology and provide an inspirational environment for our electrical engineers and staff,” says

Neil Morgan, Managing Director at Pektron.