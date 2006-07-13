Rohm and Haas transfer from UK to US

The circuit-board technologies unit of Rohm and Haas Co. transfer production from its manufacturing plants in the United Kingdom to the North America.

Two weeks ago Rohm and Haas completed the sale of its liquid soldermask business to Electra Polymers Ltd. of the United Kingdom. The Soldermask was manufactured by Rohm and Haas in Marlboro, USA and in Buxton, England. Soldermask manufacturing in Marlboro was discontinued and the Buxton plant was closed.



Ending manufacture of soldermask in Marlboro allowed Rohm and Haas to add new manufacturing capacity, and over the past months, manufacturing within the circuit-board technologies unit has been transferred from Rohm and Haas' plant in Coventry, England, to Marlboro. Some new staff has also been added in Marlboro.



The Marlboro campus employs around 1,000 in three business units within Rohm and Haas's Electronic Materials group: circuit board technologies, microelectronic technologies, and packaging and finishing technologies. According to Scott R. Moroney, marketing communications manager, the company will make everything in Marlboro and disperse it to North America and Europe.

