CPI Industries expands antenna business via acquisition

Communications & Power Industries says that it has acquired the related companies Orbital Systems, Ltd. and Quorum Communications, Inc. from their co-founders.

The acquired companies design and manufacture associated ground-based full-motion antenna products that play a key role in communications applications. Orbital Systems for example provides antenna systems primarily for communications with earth observation satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) applications, while Quorum Communications, its sister company, provides satellite microwave receivers, downconverters and other communications products.



Communications & Power Industries (CPI) intends to retain the leadership, personnel and facilities of the newly acquired companies. The three co-founders and principals, Carl Schoeneberger, Allan Bundens and Richard Fogle, will join CPI. CPI also intends to continue to utilise Orbital Systems' and Quorum Communications' shared manufacturing facilities in Irving, Texas, a press release reads.



"Orbital Systems' and Quorum Communications' antenna products are thoughtfully designed for very high reliability and ease of operation, even in the harsh environments to which earth observation antennas are subject. Additionally, the companies have demonstrated a winning combination of extensive systems-level expertise, well-chosen antenna pedestal technology, reasonably priced solutions, and a forward-facing architecture designed to address opportunities for satellite communications programs with medium earth orbit and low earth orbit satellite customers," said Tony Russell, president of CPI Antenna Systems Division.