3M wants what its owed – files additional lawsuit to enforce its patent right

3M and 3M Innovative Properties have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the federal district court in Las Vegas, Nevada, against South Korea-based Tovis Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Tovis North America, and Scientific Games Corporation.

The suit alleges that certain Tovis touch display products which are used by Scientific Games in their gaming machines infringe on 3M’s patents regarding metal mesh conductor technology – the patents in question are; US Patents 8,179,381; 9,823,786; 8,274,494; and 8,704,799.



Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability for use in curved and flat sensors for casino slot machines, and in pen touch systems for consumer tablets and convertible devices. The technology is also used in large format touch sensors for digital signage and interactive whiteboards and conferencing systems.



Earlier this year, 3M filed a similar patent infringement lawsuit against Elo Touch Solutions Inc.



“3M invests substantially in research and development to create innovative products for our customers,” says Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division, in a press release. “We will defend our intellectual property protecting those investments against unauthorized use and infringement by metal mesh manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and others making use of 3M’s intellectual property rights.”