Juki wins award from Frost & Sullivan

Juki is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2006 Global Excellence of the Year Award for the SMT industry.

Frost & Sullivan believes that a globally excellent company incorporates best practices not constrained by the boundaries by one's industry. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Juki's endeavor in accommodating best practices spanning other industries as well and replicating them throughout its global footprint. Hence Juki Automation Systems had been chosen as the deserving recipient of the 2006 Frost & Sullivan Global Excellence of the Year Award for the SMT Industry.



This Frost & Sullivan Global Excellence of the Year Award is bestowed annually upon the company that has demonstrated global excellence in a given business function. Leveraging best practices in the company to all global units is a major metric that Frost & Sullivan utilizes in its selection process.

