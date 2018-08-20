© SMT Thermal Discoveries

SMT Thermal Discoveries partners with Kensho Shyan

Germany's SMT Thermal Discoveries announces that the company has a new representative in Taiwan

At this year´s SMT Hybrid Packaging in Nuremberg, a partnership with Taiwanese distributor of automation technology, Kensho Shyan Sheng Hitech Co., Ltd. was established.



“Taiwan is the world´s second largest producer of semiconductor applications and a pioneer in automation. Therefore, it is very important for us to have a reliable and competent local partner who can convince with many years of experience and excellent service”, says Matthias Pfeifer Head of Sales and Marketing at SMT Thermal Discoveries.