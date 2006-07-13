Data Respons reaches new heights

Norwegian Embedded firm Data Respons presents record-breaking figures in both the 2nd quarter and 1st half year.

"All business areas are contributing and the order intake signals continued growth which indicates that we are well positioned in a growing Embedded Solutions market " says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons (picture).



1st half year figures show a revenue growth of 54 %, increased operating result of 82 %, and growth of 72 % in the order reserve compared with last years figures.



"The order reserve is almost the double of last year amounting to NOK 227.0 million. In addition, this half years order intake of NOK 237.0 million is a company record, a book-to-bill ratio of 1,4. It is primarily the solutions segment that is filling the order books", says Ragnvaldsen.



All businesses are contributing to the growth in both the 2nd quarter and 1st half year. Sweden impresses with a growth of 61 % in the 1st half year, followed by Norway with 58 % and Denmark with 37 %. Finland is experiencing growth in the 2nd quarter and Germany is also developing satisfactorily.