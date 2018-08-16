© SVI

SVI opens facility in Cambodia

EMS provider SVI announces that the company has opened the doors to its new manufacturing facility in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

No fully operational, the 12’000 square metre new facility will not only provide the company with additional capacity, it is also expected to provide import tax benefits to SVI’s existing European customers, a press release reads.



The company is expected to add up 2’000 jobs at the new facility within the next 2 years.