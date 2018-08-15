© Incap

Strong revenue growth and improved profitability for Incap

“Our business performance was strong during the first half of the year and especially the second quarter was excellent both as to revenue and operating profit,” says CEO Otto Pukk.

During the first half of 2018 Incap Group's revenue increased by 13% compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 27.0 million (1-6/2017: EUR 23.8 million). Operating profit (EBIT) during the period increased 37% compared with the first half of 2017 and amounted to EUR 3.1 million, being 11% out of revenue (EUR 2.3 million or 10% out of revenue). Net profit for the report period improved year-on-year and amounted to EUR 2.1 million (EUR 1.6 million).



“The growth of revenue was mainly attributed to the increased demand of our established customers. We also proceeded in the new customer acquisition and expect that the introduction of new products will reflect in the revenue as from the end of the year,” Otto Pukk explains in the fiscal report.



The revenue of the second quarter amounted to EUR 14.5 million, showing an increase of 13% compared with the corresponding period last year (4-6/2017: EUR 12.8 million) and up 16% compared with the first quarter of the year (1-3/2018: EUR 12.5 million). Operating profit (EBIT) for the second quarter was EUR 1.9 million.



Current problems in the availability of components in electronics manufacturing services business have escalated during the first half of the year. Incap says that the company has prepared for the shortage of components by increasing its inventory moderately and that the company is working closely with its suppliers in order to secure deliveries.



“All in all, we are happy with the development during the first half of the year and trust that the positive trend will continue during the rest of the year. General outlook in the electronics contract manufacturing is good and we have a firm belief in our competitive edge in this market also in future, based on our efficient operational model,” says Otto Pukk