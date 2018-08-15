© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 15, 2018
Season Group’s Canadian facility obtains AS9100D certification
EMS-provider, Season Group keeps updating its certification on a global level- This time the group announces that t it has recently obtained AS9100 revision D at its Canadian facility in Markham, Ontario – to add to the AS9100D approval already in place for its facilities in UK, USA and Malaysia.
The transition to the revised standard and the previous investments at the site to achieve ISO13485 and IATF16949 certifications illustrates the company’s commitment to its customers in the Aerospace and Defense industry who require us to meet the highest and most demanding standards.
“The successful upgrade of AS9100 to the latest Rev. D standard is another proof of our well established and effective Quality Management System within the Canadian organization. We strive to ensure that our continuous improvement in productivity, efficiency and high class product quality will provide a service that surpasses our customer’s expectations,” says Linda Young, GM of the Canadian operations, in the press release.
