TI opens R&D center in India

Texas Instrument is increasing its wireless design presence in India with a new research and development (R&D) center in Chennai.

At a meeting with press today hosted by Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, the Honorable Minister of Communications & IT for India, Texas Instruments Incorporated outlined how continued support of open technology standards will enable India to reach its goal of 500 million mobile phone subscribers by 2010. Gilles Delfassy, TI's senior vice president of its Wireless Terminals Business Unit, also announced that TI is increasing its wireless design presence in India with a new research and development (R&D) center in Chennai. TI's history in India began with a research and development center in Bangalore more than 20 years ago and has now expanded with the new R&D center in Chennai dedicated to a platform of technologies that will span across TI's product portfolio.