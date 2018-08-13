© Inission

Swedish EMS provider keeps investing in Estonian unit

Swedish EMS provider Inission has carried out two major project at its manufacturing unit in Tallinn during the summer.

In addition to having renewed the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certificates, the factory has also been certified according to ISO 13485 – meaning that medical devices now can be manufactured at the facility.



“We are following our strategic plan towards an increased customer base and ISO 13485 opens the door to the medical device segment for us. The certification also confirms to all our stakeholders the qualitative ability we possess at Inission Tallinn,” says Marina Strik Managing Director at Inission Tallinn OÜ, in a press release.



Inission Tallinn has also finalised the installation of a new SMT line. This not only raises Inission’s capacity, it also strengthens the possibility of standardisation between the factories, thus facilitating load balancing.



“The installation of the new line involves a number of improvements – production of more complex products, greater flexibility and increased efficiency of human resources,” says Marina Strik.



Björn Lifvergren, CEO Inission AB, says that both projects stems from an increased customer demand.



“We have invested in both capacity and competence, which means that the operations in Tallinn need to expand their crew”, says Björn Lifvergren. “Currently we are just over 60 people but will in the autumn expand with another 10 people.