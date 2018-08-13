© Inission Electronics Production | August 13, 2018
Swedish EMS provider keeps investing in Estonian unit
Swedish EMS provider Inission has carried out two major project at its manufacturing unit in Tallinn during the summer.
In addition to having renewed the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certificates, the factory has also been certified according to ISO 13485 – meaning that medical devices now can be manufactured at the facility.
“We are following our strategic plan towards an increased customer base and ISO 13485 opens the door to the medical device segment for us. The certification also confirms to all our stakeholders the qualitative ability we possess at Inission Tallinn,” says Marina Strik Managing Director at Inission Tallinn OÜ, in a press release.
Inission Tallinn has also finalised the installation of a new SMT line. This not only raises Inission’s capacity, it also strengthens the possibility of standardisation between the factories, thus facilitating load balancing.
“The installation of the new line involves a number of improvements – production of more complex products, greater flexibility and increased efficiency of human resources,” says Marina Strik.
Björn Lifvergren, CEO Inission AB, says that both projects stems from an increased customer demand.
“We have invested in both capacity and competence, which means that the operations in Tallinn need to expand their crew”, says Björn Lifvergren. “Currently we are just over 60 people but will in the autumn expand with another 10 people.
“We are following our strategic plan towards an increased customer base and ISO 13485 opens the door to the medical device segment for us. The certification also confirms to all our stakeholders the qualitative ability we possess at Inission Tallinn,” says Marina Strik Managing Director at Inission Tallinn OÜ, in a press release.
Inission Tallinn has also finalised the installation of a new SMT line. This not only raises Inission’s capacity, it also strengthens the possibility of standardisation between the factories, thus facilitating load balancing.
“The installation of the new line involves a number of improvements – production of more complex products, greater flexibility and increased efficiency of human resources,” says Marina Strik.
Björn Lifvergren, CEO Inission AB, says that both projects stems from an increased customer demand.
“We have invested in both capacity and competence, which means that the operations in Tallinn need to expand their crew”, says Björn Lifvergren. “Currently we are just over 60 people but will in the autumn expand with another 10 people.
Circuit Solutions Ltd achieves ISO9001:2015 accreditation Cambridge UK based CEM Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL) has successfully transitioned from its...
Mycronic lands order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS mask writers...
Swedish EMS provider keeps investing in Estonian unit Swedish EMS provider Inission has carried out two major project at its manufacturing unit...
Ericsson ups its US investments to meet growing demand for 5G To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson will increase its...
Schweizer lays cornerstone for new production site in China The German PCB manufacturer announces that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony and laid the cornerstone for its new high technology production site in Jintan/Jiangsu Province in China.
William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring...
Aspocomp picks up the pace The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of...
Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum...
Elon wants to take Tesla private Elon Musk has previously hinted about wanting to take Tesla private. The CEO took to Twitter...
Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire...
Another record quarter for Koh Young 3D measurement and inspection company, Koh Young, achieved its largest-ever second-quarter...
Samsung to invest billions in AI, 5G € automotive electronics parts The South Korean company is stepping up its investments and is looking for growth. Samsung plans to invest USD 22.35 billion in AI, 5G, automotive electronics parts and biopharmaceuticals.
USound chooses Flex as manufacturing partner Austrian USound, a developer of audio solutions for personal applications based on MEMS...
ABB to create 90 new jobs in Memphis Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob...
Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the...
Raytheon invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development Raytheon Company is opening a USD 72 million, 30’000 square foot facility on its Andover...
KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500...
TrendForce expects prices of specialty DRAM to be stable in 3Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers have in turn completed...
Zellner's medical technology building completed The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the...
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
TE completes acquisition of ABB’s Entrelec business TE Connectivity announces that the company has closed its previously announced acquisition...
China’s semi capex forecast to be larger than Europe & Japan combined IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in...
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments