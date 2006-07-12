XACT PCB works with AT&S

UK based XACT PCB, a provider of advanced manufacturing tools and engineering services for high density PCB fabricators works with Austrian PCB supplier AT&S to identify registration protocols for next generation HDI.

XACT PCB is working together with AT&S at their European HDI manufacturing site in Leoben, Austria to develop registration techniques for mass-production of next generation HDI printed circuit boards.



XACT's engineering expertise, complemented by their range of software tools for measurement, optimisation and prediction of both linear and non-linear material movements secured their selection as partners for AT&S on this strategic project.