Aspocomp picks up the pace
The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of 2018. The company managed to record a 35% net sales increase YoY.
Net sales for the second quarter amounted to EUR 7.7 million, up from EUR 5.7 million during the same quarter last year. EBITA ended up at EUR 1.1 million, and increase from EUR 0.4 million recorded in the second quarter 2017. Operating result for the second quarter of 2018 was EUR 0.8 million compared with EUR 0.1 million a year ago.
“Sales growth picked up in the second quarter. Net sales amounted to EUR 7.7 million, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent. Net sales in the first half of the year increased by 19 percent compared to last year’s reference period, amounting to EUR 13.8 million,” says president and CEO, Mikko Montonen, in the fiscal report.
The company recorded sales growth in almost all customer segments, with the exception of the security and defense segments. The largest growth in the first half of the year was generated by the automotive industry, but the second-quarter pick-up was boosted particularly by the increased demand for next-generation 5G telecommunications networks. The industrial electronics and semiconductor testing segments continued to enjoy good steady growth. The order book strengthened clearly and amounted to EUR 3.1 million.
“The positive development of the operating result was mainly due to growth in net sales and the focus on more demanding PCBs in the product mix,” says the CEO.
Net sales for the first half of 2018 amounted to EUR 13.8 million, up from EUR 11.6 million during the first half of 2017. EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million, an increase from EUR 0.9 million last year. First half operating result ended up at EUR 1.1 million, up from EUR 0.3 for the same period last year.
The investment program which the company announced in December 2017 is proceeding on schedule and the first equipment is already in production use. The program aims to improve the Oulu plant’s technological capabilities and capacity.
