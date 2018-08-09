© Electrolux Electronics Production | August 09, 2018
Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America
Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum cleaner businesses in North America, including the brands Sanitaire and BEAM.
The decision is in line with the strategy of the business area Home Care & SDA to focus on global brands and product categories.
Electrolux has divested the commercial business, which provides professional customers in North America with a range of vacuum cleaners under the Sanitaire brand, to BISSELL Inc. The global central vacuum cleaner business based in North America, which provides products under the BEAM brand, is sold to Nuera Air. The divested operations had combined revenues in 2017 of around USD 70 million.
"This is an important strategic step to support our profitable growth journey and further investments in innovation. We have an exciting pipeline of launches for this year and next, as we continue to build a responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux Home Care & SDA. "Both BEAM and Sanitaire are strong brands with excellent products that will have better opportunities to grow with their new owners."
With today's announcement, the business area is now shifting its North American headquarters to San Francisco, where an innovation hub was established last year.
Electrolux has divested the commercial business, which provides professional customers in North America with a range of vacuum cleaners under the Sanitaire brand, to BISSELL Inc. The global central vacuum cleaner business based in North America, which provides products under the BEAM brand, is sold to Nuera Air. The divested operations had combined revenues in 2017 of around USD 70 million.
"This is an important strategic step to support our profitable growth journey and further investments in innovation. We have an exciting pipeline of launches for this year and next, as we continue to build a responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux Home Care & SDA. "Both BEAM and Sanitaire are strong brands with excellent products that will have better opportunities to grow with their new owners."
With today's announcement, the business area is now shifting its North American headquarters to San Francisco, where an innovation hub was established last year.
Aspocomp picks up the pace The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of...
Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum...
Elon wants to take Tesla private Elon Musk has previously hinted about wanting to take Tesla private. The CEO took to Twitter...
Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire...
Another record quarter for Koh Young 3D measurement and inspection company, Koh Young, achieved its largest-ever second-quarter...
Samsung to invest billions in AI, 5G € automotive electronics parts The South Korean company is stepping up its investments and is looking for growth. Samsung plans to invest USD 22.35 billion in AI, 5G, automotive electronics parts and biopharmaceuticals.
USound chooses Flex as manufacturing partner Austrian USound, a developer of audio solutions for personal applications based on MEMS...
ABB to create 90 new jobs in Memphis Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob...
Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the...
Raytheon invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development Raytheon Company is opening a USD 72 million, 30’000 square foot facility on its Andover...
KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500...
TrendForce expects prices of specialty DRAM to be stable in 3Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers have in turn completed...
Zellner's medical technology building completed The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the...
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
TE completes acquisition of ABB’s Entrelec business TE Connectivity announces that the company has closed its previously announced acquisition...
China’s semi capex forecast to be larger than Europe & Japan combined IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in...
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The...
LG to open AI research centre and partners with academia LG Electronics is aiming to define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers...
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide...
North American PCB industry growth trend continues North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The...
Boeing to establish new aerospace & autonomy centre Boeing plans to open the new Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming the first major tenant of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) new mixed-use district in Kendall...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments