Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America

Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum cleaner businesses in North America, including the brands Sanitaire and BEAM.

The decision is in line with the strategy of the business area Home Care & SDA to focus on global brands and product categories.



Electrolux has divested the commercial business, which provides professional customers in North America with a range of vacuum cleaners under the Sanitaire brand, to BISSELL Inc. The global central vacuum cleaner business based in North America, which provides products under the BEAM brand, is sold to Nuera Air. The divested operations had combined revenues in 2017 of around USD 70 million.



"This is an important strategic step to support our profitable growth journey and further investments in innovation. We have an exciting pipeline of launches for this year and next, as we continue to build a responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux Home Care & SDA. "Both BEAM and Sanitaire are strong brands with excellent products that will have better opportunities to grow with their new owners."



With today's announcement, the business area is now shifting its North American headquarters to San Francisco, where an innovation hub was established last year.