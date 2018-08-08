© Koh Young Electronics Production | August 08, 2018
Another record quarter for Koh Young
3D measurement and inspection company, Koh Young, achieved its largest-ever second-quarter revenue, which increased 22 percent year-over-year.
The revenue came in part due to an increased contribution from 3D AOI business, which increased almost 60 percent year-over-year. The market has been responding positively to its flagship Zenith 3D AOI model, the company writes in an update.
Koh Young has been growing rapidly, enjoying double-digit growth year-over-year. Since it was founded just 16 years ago, the company has become one of the fastest growing companies in South Korea. Just last year, it broke through the KRW 200 billion (USD 178.6 million) sales mark. Innovation remains the key driver for its growth.
Looking forward, Koh Young expects to expand its footprint beyond the surface mount industry by adapting its core technologies for other markets, while strengthening its technological capabilities. Nearly half of all employees in the company are directly involved in R&D. Koh Young has also recently moved to a new
26'826 square-foot R&D center in the city of Yongin.
