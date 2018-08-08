© Usound Electronics Production | August 08, 2018
USound chooses Flex as manufacturing partner
Austrian USound, a developer of audio solutions for personal applications based on MEMS technology, is partnering with Flex to manufacture and provide technology, engineering and design support for various MEMS speaker applications from the Flex facility in Althofen, Austria.
USound is looking to reinvent the audio industry with miniature loudspeakers that take up to 50% less space, use 80% less energy and boast a greater frequency range than rival speaker products in use today.
Its miniaturized "Ganymede" piezoelectric MEMS speaker are described as being ideal for use in earphones, headphones, smartphones, VR/AR glasses and wearables. It can also be easily retrofitted into standard enclosures.
"In an effort to maximize economies of scale, we made a strategic decision to enlist Flex to manufacture our devices," said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO at USound in a press release. "Flex is a world-class manufacturing and engineering organization and their expertise will enable us to bring our highly innovative MEMS speaker to the market faster and at lower cost."
"Flex is committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions and offerings that increase their competitiveness and reduce their time to market," said Erich Doerflinger, General Manager of Flex in Althofen, adding, "We are very pleased to work with USound on this ground-breaking audio technology."
