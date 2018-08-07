© Danfoss

Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi

Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the company has reached an agreement to acquire the Remote Control business, currently owned by the Spanish company Ikusi.

The Remote Control business of Ikusi includes equipment and technologies for wireless operation and control of truck-mounted cranes, winches, off-road machines, and other applications. The acquisition reflects Danfoss’ strategic focus on utilising connectivity as a competitive advantage.



“Acquiring new innovative technologies is an important part of our investments in developing our business, and I am excited about the team of experts from Ikusi Remote Control joining Danfoss. Remote controls hold a tremendous potential, and the acquisition is a great example of how we by adding new digital technology can strengthen our portfolio of advanced components and systems and offer a broader range of solutions to the benefit of our customers,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO, and welcomes the team to Danfoss, in a press release.



The Remote Control business will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment.



“I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and knowledgeable team to Danfoss and to our business. We will invest in the business in San Sebastian which will become our center of excellence for remote controls keeping a close relationship with the community and the local university,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.



The acquisition includes a development and manufacturing site in Spain and sales offices in USA, Germany and Dubai.