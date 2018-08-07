© Raytheon Electronics Production | August 07, 2018
Raytheon invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development
Raytheon Company is opening a USD 72 million, 30’000 square foot facility on its Andover, Massachusetts based campus.
The new space features advanced automation technology to support complex radar testing and integration.
"We built the new radar development facility with the future – and our customers – in mind," Sarah Jennette, program manager for the project, says in a press release. "This advanced manufacturing campus now has the ability to work from atoms all the way up to massive radar arrays,"
The new radar development facility is the primary location for integration and testing of current and future radar programs for U.S. and international customers. AN/SPY-6, the U.S. Navy's next-generation integrated air and missile defense radar, now in low rate initial production, is the first system to enter the space.
“From physical size, to power capabilities, to automated tech, we are building for the future of radar," said Jennette. "As the next step in our advanced manufacturing roadmap, it follows on the heels of our recently announced $100 radar manufacturing plant to be built in Forest, Mississippi."
