© Zollner Electronics Production | August 06, 2018
Zellner's medical technology building completed
The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the completion of the interior space and installation of technical equipment.
It took the company just 14 months to go from from planning to completion of the production hall. The more than 12'500 square metre new building provides space for 220 production- and office emploees and satisfies the most stringent requirements in medical technology, including those defined by the US authorities for overseeing foods and drug approvals, the FDA. The Food and Drug Administration issues strict regulations to guarantee product safety, the company states in an update.
