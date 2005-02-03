Norrsken selects Transmode & Lidéndata

Norrsken, a major regional operator in Sweden, has selected Transmode Systems and Lidéndata to upgrade its backbone network using Wave Division Multiplexing to support Gigabit Ethernet Services.

Norrsken has seen impressive growth since the completion of its STM-16 network in 2001. The operator decided to upgrade its network to support Gigabit Ethernet to meet the demands of its major ISP, carrier and government customers. Norrsken rejected the option to upgrade its existing SDH Add Drop Multiplexers to support Gigabit Ethernet. "We found that it was far cheaper to deploy WDM than to increase the capacity of the SDH network" said Björn Jonsson, CEO of Norrsken. "We were also very pleased to find that we could make big savings by using Transmode instead of upgrading our WDM-ready SDH ADMs with optical multiplexers."



Lidéndata has, together with personnel from Norrsken, installed Transmode's System 1100 C/DWDM platform over Norrsken's existing fibre. The joint team migrated Norrsken's SDH network onto a lambda allowing the carriage of Gigabit Ethernet on the remaining wavelengths. "The equipment is easy to handle. It is scaleable and is distinguished from its competitors by its very low first in costs. Said Mikael Lidén, Founder and CEO of Lidéndata.



"Transmode's solution is cost efficient, flexible and very easy to install and operate" said Björn Jonsson, CEO of Norrsken. "Transmode have a good track record of delivering very low total cost of ownership."



The continued growth of Lidero Networks was one of the main drivers for Norrsken's decision to expand its network. This upgrade is a joint venture between Norrsken and Lidéndata, where Lidero is Lidéndata's highly successful ISP subsidiary. The expansion will increase the coverage and capacity available to Lidero, enabling it to better serve its customers within the region.



The first stage of Lidero's and Norrsken's upgraded networks are already operational and working together to carrying IP-TV, telephony and Internet traffic with 15GbpS already being carried on the busiest parts of the network. A further 7 sites will be added to the initial 30 during the first half of 2005 and further expansion is planned as Norrsken and Lidero Networks grow.



"We were delighted to win this contract against very strong competition from both established and start-up vendors" said Johan Grönlund, Sales Manager for the Nordic Region at Transmode Systems.