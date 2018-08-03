© Continental

Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover

Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The first development phase for the building complex is to be completed by the end of 2020 and to provide space for 1’250 employees.

According to the plans, later expansion to 1’600 workplaces is an option. Relocation of the employees should be completed in 2021, in time for the company’s 150th anniversary. The new Continental campus will consist of a total of eight buildings, a press release reads.



“Continental has been enjoying rapid, profitable growth for many years. This is reflected in our growing workforce around the world. In recent years, the corporate headquarters has become too small for the nearly 900 employees. Now we are creating the necessary space in a modern headquarters that will be a credit to our birthplace, Hanover,” commented Continental’s CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart on the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony.



He added: “We are building a creative Continental campus. It will connect people and promote personal dialog between them. They will find areas where they can retreat to concentrate in peace and quiet. At the same time, we are setting up open areas that encourage creative sharing of ideas and knowledge.”