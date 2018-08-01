Contract prices in NAND Flash market will keep falling in 2H18

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

The latest analysis on the NAND Flash market by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the ASP of NAND Flash will drop by around 10% QoQ respectively in 3Q18 and 4Q18.

Growth in bit demand for eMMC/UFS and SSD is expected as the price drop can raise memory density in end products

NAND Flash prices to keep falling in 1H19 as oversupply worsens