© Trendforce Analysis | July 31, 2018
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market
Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global smartphone market, with a share of 54% in 2018, says TrendForce
Chinese smartphone brands have been growing rapidly driven by the strong domestic market and their heavy investments in R&D, according to the latest research by TrendForce. Since last year, the brands’ combined share has reached above 50% in the global smartphone market, where Korean and American brands used to dominate. The intensified competition would eliminate brands faster and make the market more concentrated. This year, the Chinese smartphone brands, independent design house (IDH) included, are expected to achieve a combined share of 54% as a result of successful expansion in overseas markets.
The global smartphone market will be flat this year or have only marginal growth due to the weak momentum, even with increasing demand from emerging markets. The consumers are less willing to replace smartphones, and the replacement cycle is also longer. As the result, the competition will be more intense among brands that aim to maintain their market share.
TrendForce points out that, the keys for Chinese smartphone brands’ growth include active exploration of new markets, simplifying sales channels, and deployments in both online and offline sales. In addition to diversified business models, the brands’ expansion in the global market has been mainly due to their successful pricing strategies. With a focus on the high performance-price ratio, as well as a wide range of products and prices, Chinese smartphone brands managed to succeed in new markets.
However, the overemphasis on high performance-price ratio has been squeezing the profits for these brands. Consequently, some brands would be forced to exit from the market faster due to the pressure from cash flow, and the Chinese smartphone market would be more concentrated. Currently, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have outperformed other smaller brands, accounting for nearly 70% of all the shipments of all Chinese brands. The four major brands would continue to lead the expansion, boosting the market share of Chinese smartphone brands in the global market.
For more information visit Trendforce.
The global smartphone market will be flat this year or have only marginal growth due to the weak momentum, even with increasing demand from emerging markets. The consumers are less willing to replace smartphones, and the replacement cycle is also longer. As the result, the competition will be more intense among brands that aim to maintain their market share.
TrendForce points out that, the keys for Chinese smartphone brands’ growth include active exploration of new markets, simplifying sales channels, and deployments in both online and offline sales. In addition to diversified business models, the brands’ expansion in the global market has been mainly due to their successful pricing strategies. With a focus on the high performance-price ratio, as well as a wide range of products and prices, Chinese smartphone brands managed to succeed in new markets.
However, the overemphasis on high performance-price ratio has been squeezing the profits for these brands. Consequently, some brands would be forced to exit from the market faster due to the pressure from cash flow, and the Chinese smartphone market would be more concentrated. Currently, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have outperformed other smaller brands, accounting for nearly 70% of all the shipments of all Chinese brands. The four major brands would continue to lead the expansion, boosting the market share of Chinese smartphone brands in the global market.
For more information visit Trendforce.
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global...
Sungrow opens new factory for India base Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new...
Global sales revenue of DRAM modules grew 69% in 2017 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM...
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its...
Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products...
SEMI: 'Billings remain robust' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49...
Additive manufacturing partnership for space applications Oerlikon and RUAG Space, a division of the technology Group RUAG, signed a Memorandum...
NKT with more staff in Kaunas Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas...
GKN Aerospace signs MoU for new wiring facility in India GKN Fokker Elmo and the State of Maharashtra (India) have signed an MOU for investment in...
Lockheed Martin hires 1'800 employee for F-35 program Lockheed Martin announces that the company has hired more than 1’800 new employees in...
Incap Estonia receives latest version of ISO 13485:2016 The EMS provider announces that its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, has successfully passed...
Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automated driving Bosch and Daimler are speeding up the development of fully-automated and driverless...
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of...
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San...
Continued growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover (per working day) for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was 3.6 percent...
Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning...
Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care...
Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss...
Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its...
Autoliv joins research collab for future automotive safety Autoliv, Inc. joins the new European Horizon 2020 research project OSCCAR to...
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments