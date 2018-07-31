© Sungrow

Sungrow opens new factory for India base

Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new manufacturing plant for a total capacity of 3GW annually in Bengaluru, India on 27th July, 2018.

As per the Sungrow expansion plan for the launch of manufacturing plant in the second half of year 2018, the market commitments to Indian market have been fulfilled. The facility will be used for the production of central and string inverters, fulfilling Indian as well as international demands. From this, Sungrow has taken one further its position as a top solar inverter company.



Sungrow has a strong position among nverter companies in India. In the past two years, over 2 GW has been installed by Sungrow India. In response to the growing market demands, Sungrow established the factory in India, which will greatly improve the company's global delivery capacity and better serve customers.