North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49 billion in billings worldwide in June 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year January 2018 $2,370.1 27.5% February 2018 $2,417.8 22.5% March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 (final) $2,702.3 19.0% June 2018 (prelim) $2,485.7 8.1%

Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

The billings figure is 8.0 percent lower than the final May 2018 level of $2.70 billion, and is 8.1 percent higher than the June 2017 billings level of USD 2.30 billion.Image“Global billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined for the current month by 8 percent from the historic high but is still 8 percent higher than billings for the same period last year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Billings remain robust.”