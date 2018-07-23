© fresenius

Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company

Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care, has invested USD 2 million in the Series B financing round for Vectorious Medical Technologies.

The Israeli medical device company raised more than USD 10 million in this financing round, including a recent grant from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 flagship research and development program.



Vectorious has developed the V-LAP, a first of its kind in-heart microcomputer for left-atrial pressure monitoring. Data from this device is transmitted wirelessly to clinicians, enabling heart failure patients to be managed effectively before their disease advances, a press release states.



The Series B financing aims to accelerate Vectorious’ ongoing R&D programs, as well as CE Mark and FDA regulatory approval initiatives.



“This first investment we have made outside of the United States demonstrates our confidence in the great innovative potential for medical products in Israel. Based on the pioneering nature of Vectorious’ technology for managing chronic heart failure patients’ care, we see this as a compelling early stage investment opportunity with tremendous potential,” said Florian Jehle, Managing Director of Fresenius Medical Care Ventures and Senior Vice President Global R&D at Fresenius Medical Care.