Cadence appoints new European Boss

US EDA vendor Cadence Design Systems Inc. has appointed Alexander Duesener as Group Director of Marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Duesener joined Cadence as Technical Advisor to Ajay Malhotra, Senior VP of Marketing. Duesener will be overall responsible for platform, product, kits and corporate marketing. He Duesener most recently spent more than 6 years at Intel.