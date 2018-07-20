© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA

As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss manufacturer of powerful stepper motors based on disc magnet technology.

With the integration, Faulhaber aims to expand its portfolio of stepper motors in the higher performance level and thus provides access to new application areas in the textile industry, medical technology, robotics and automation, a press release states.



Dimatech SA, based in Les Bois in the Swiss canton of Jura, will in future be integrated and managed from the Faulhaber PRECIstep SA which is located only a few kilometers away.