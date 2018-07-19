© Axiom Manufacturing Services Electronics Production | July 19, 2018
Axiom invests for success
Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.
In a record year for turnover, the manufacturer has realised that commitment with nearly GBP 1.5million worth of investment for its South Wales facility and specialist workforce. Most recently, the company strengthened its core surface mount technology (SMT) line with the integration of Fuji AIMEX III equipment, a press release reads.
Commenting on the recent investment, David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “Sustained turnover growth is something every manufacturer will celebrate, but our focus will always be to ensure that the services we provide exceeds the needs of our customers today and anticipates their future needs when developing technologies that advance their industry. Guaranteeing that we meet our customers’ service needs tomorrow, to ensure their products reach the market, on time and fully tested, requires more than state-of-the-art equipment. This is why we are committed to the continual development of our team, providing opportunities to develop our collective skill base and developing routes for new talent to develop with Axiom.”
Commenting on the recent investment, David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “Sustained turnover growth is something every manufacturer will celebrate, but our focus will always be to ensure that the services we provide exceeds the needs of our customers today and anticipates their future needs when developing technologies that advance their industry. Guaranteeing that we meet our customers’ service needs tomorrow, to ensure their products reach the market, on time and fully tested, requires more than state-of-the-art equipment. This is why we are committed to the continual development of our team, providing opportunities to develop our collective skill base and developing routes for new talent to develop with Axiom.”
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Axiom invests for success Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.
HMD Engineering B.V. invests in equipment Engineering firm HMD Engineering located in Nieuw-Vennep (The...
Rena and TSK Schill cooperate RENA Technologies GmbH forms a strategic partnership with TSK Schill GmbH, a company...
Comtech receives USD 5.1 million to support the U.S. Army Comtech Telecommunications was awarded option period one of a contract to support the Blue...
Bosch expands engineering center with EUR 120 million Bosch Group’s Budapest Engineering Center is the group’s largest European...
Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35 Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture...
Eltek names Eli Yaffe as CEO Eltek Ltd. has named Eli Yaffe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2018. Mr...
GomSpace and AISTECH sign new agreement GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth...
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Altus expands with new headquarters Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new...
Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four...
No more funding issues for Swedish electric car maker Nevs According to the electric car manufacturer, Nevs has won the legal dispute that the...
Akasol lithium-ion battery systems Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro In autumn 2018, serial production of Akasol's battery system for Daimler Buses will begin in Langen (Hesse, Germany). Meanwhile, Akasol is starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close...
Astrocast signs contract with GomSpace Sweden GomSpace Sweden has received an order from Astrocast to deliver a propulsion...
Scotland home to first commercial spaceport The UK Space Agency has selected Lockheed Martin to help implement its vision for the...
Yxlon expands with new climate chambers Responding to the growing demand for CT metrology applications, Yxlon International...
Elmatica predict 2018 as a year with challenges and opportunities Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica reports a 26% increase in revenue for 2017. So far 2018 has developed as expected and the component situation is creating challenges and opportunities.
Graphic continues to prosper at 50 Graphic was formed in June 1968 by Rex Rozario OBE. Rex worked with Dr Paul Eisler, the inventor of the Printed Circuit Board, at Technograph-Telegraph in the 1950’s. and moved the factory to Crediton in 1972; operating from a number of...
NAND flash prices expected to cool further Overspending by the major NAND suppliers expected to further cool NAND flash prices this year, predicts market analyst IC Insights.
CATL builds European EV battery factory in Germany Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) is opening a European factory in Thuringia, Germany, as the region’s auto industry gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs).
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments