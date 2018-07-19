© Axiom Manufacturing Services

Axiom invests for success

Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.

In a record year for turnover, the manufacturer has realised that commitment with nearly GBP 1.5million worth of investment for its South Wales facility and specialist workforce. Most recently, the company strengthened its core surface mount technology (SMT) line with the integration of Fuji AIMEX III equipment, a press release reads.



Commenting on the recent investment, David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “Sustained turnover growth is something every manufacturer will celebrate, but our focus will always be to ensure that the services we provide exceeds the needs of our customers today and anticipates their future needs when developing technologies that advance their industry. Guaranteeing that we meet our customers’ service needs tomorrow, to ensure their products reach the market, on time and fully tested, requires more than state-of-the-art equipment. This is why we are committed to the continual development of our team, providing opportunities to develop our collective skill base and developing routes for new talent to develop with Axiom.”